SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.10.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SITE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $187.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SITE stock opened at $126.69 on Monday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $113.25 and a 12 month high of $176.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 7,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,155,155.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,886 shares in the company, valued at $82,556,736.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 23,960 shares of company stock worth $3,682,755 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

