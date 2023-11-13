Financial Review: Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) versus BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFDW)

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) and BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Netflix and BuzzFeed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netflix 2 10 24 0 2.61 BuzzFeed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Netflix currently has a consensus target price of $441.20, suggesting a potential downside of 1.35%. Given Netflix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Netflix is more favorable than BuzzFeed.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

80.0% of Netflix shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Netflix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Netflix and BuzzFeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netflix 13.82% 20.68% 9.12% BuzzFeed N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Netflix and BuzzFeed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netflix $31.62 billion 6.19 $4.49 billion $10.02 44.63 BuzzFeed $352.98 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Netflix has higher revenue and earnings than BuzzFeed.

Summary

Netflix beats BuzzFeed on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc. provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices. The company has approximately 231 million paid members in 190 countries. Netflix, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc., a tech-powered media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social Web to its global audience. It also provides cross-platform network such as BuzzFeed Originals, which creates articles, lists, quizzes, and videos; BuzzFeed Media, comprises a portfolio of identity-driven lifestyle brands that includes Nifty, Goodful, As/Is, and Tasty; BuzzFeed Studios, that produces original content across broadcast, cable, film, and digital platforms; BuzzFeed News, which includes reporting and investigative journalism; and BuzzFeed Commerce, which develops social commerce products and experiences, licensing, and other strategic partnerships. The company is based in Rye, New York.

