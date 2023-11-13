Analysts Set Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target at $4.70

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGREGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.70.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Paramount Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Paramount Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,167,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Paramount Group by 1,049.3% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,532,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,713,000 after buying an additional 7,790,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 1,607.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,103,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after buying an additional 1,979,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,398,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,244,000 after buying an additional 1,195,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,873,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,907,000 after acquiring an additional 934,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of PGRE opened at $4.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $6.85.

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

See Also

