Analysts Set Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target at $4.70

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.70.
PGRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Paramount Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Paramount Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.
Shares of PGRE opened at $4.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $6.85.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.33%.
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
