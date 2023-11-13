Brokerages Set Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Target Price at $37.06

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.06.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $32.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.56. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $38.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 85.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,016,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,027,000 after acquiring an additional 199,463 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Warner Music Group by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 223,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 80,377 shares during the period. 23.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

