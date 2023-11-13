ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.65.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ZoomInfo Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $206,842.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,493.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $12.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average is $20.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $33.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.