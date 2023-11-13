Brokerages Set Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) PT at $7.00

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 3,764.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,365,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252,245 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 66.5% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,735,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 459.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,305,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,117 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $3,831,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter worth $7,262,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $4.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77. Rush Street Interactive has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $963.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.62.
Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.
