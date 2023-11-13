FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $442.73.

FDS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total value of $524,027.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,681.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total transaction of $524,027.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at $200,681.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total value of $1,316,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,618.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,338 shares of company stock worth $7,160,097. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FDS stock opened at $453.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.55. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $377.89 and a 52 week high of $474.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

