Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Grocery Outlet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of GO stock opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.13. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $60,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,358. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,340 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 248.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

