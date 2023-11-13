FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities lowered shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $0.65 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on FTC Solar from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2.66.

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.14. FTC Solar has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87.

In other news, CFO Robert Phelps Morris purchased 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 508,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,192.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FTC Solar news, CFO Robert Phelps Morris purchased 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 508,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $99,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,190,857 shares in the company, valued at $24,259,805.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 590,000 shares of company stock worth $1,054,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the first quarter worth about $6,314,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 990,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 216,286 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 46,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 24,508 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

