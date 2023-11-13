JMP Securities Cuts Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Price Target to $7.00

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FLL

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Full House Resorts

FLL opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $160.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.64. Full House Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $10.13.

In related news, Director Eric J. Green bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,673.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kathleen M. Caracciolo sold 5,252 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $25,209.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric J. Green bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $36,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 146,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,673.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 27,500 shares of company stock worth $127,475. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full House Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Full House Resorts by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 589,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Full House Resorts by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Full House Resorts by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

About Full House Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; Grand Lodge Casino in Incline Village, Nevada; and American Place / The Temporary in Waukegan, Illinois.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.