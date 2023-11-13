Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target to $5.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
FATE has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.73.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 149.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,830,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,531,000 after acquiring an additional 8,894,625 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 347.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 18.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,476,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 350.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 675.0% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,671,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after buying an additional 1,456,022 shares during the last quarter.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.
