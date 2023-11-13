Brokerages Set Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Target Price at $9.75

Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised their target price on Barings BDC from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Barings BDC from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Barings BDC Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Barings BDC by 91.7% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,359,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,566 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 13.1% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,321,000 after purchasing an additional 619,503 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in Barings BDC by 487.8% during the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 607,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 504,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Barings BDC by 111.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after buying an additional 471,096 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 81.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 910,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 408,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $8.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.68.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.06 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 34.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.63%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 115.56%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

