Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Benchmark

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DIOD. StockNews.com raised Diodes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Diodes from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Diodes from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Get Diodes alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Diodes

Diodes Stock Performance

Diodes stock opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Diodes has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $97.45. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.67.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.75 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Gary Yu sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $218,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Diodes news, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $164,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gary Yu sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $218,592.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,988 shares of company stock valued at $655,248. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,321,000 after buying an additional 466,204 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,756,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,302,000 after buying an additional 292,450 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,542,000 after buying an additional 169,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 266.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after purchasing an additional 154,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.