DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) PT Lowered to $3.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DISH. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.27.

Shares of DISH opened at $3.44 on Thursday. DISH Network has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 11.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 34,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 52.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 66,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 23,028 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 9.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 199,533 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 89.7% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

