Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $240.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Amgen from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $278.15.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen
Amgen Price Performance
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amgen Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 1,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.1% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amgen
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.