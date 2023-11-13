Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $240.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Amgen from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $278.15.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $267.31 on Thursday. Amgen has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $291.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market cap of $143.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 1,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.1% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

