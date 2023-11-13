Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $106.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $84.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Valaris from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Valaris from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.25.

Get Valaris alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VAL

Valaris Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VAL stock opened at $68.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.79. Valaris has a 12 month low of $54.13 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter. Valaris had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 3.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valaris

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valaris by 117,696.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 588,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 588,481 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valaris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valaris

(Get Free Report)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.