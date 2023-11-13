Head-To-Head Review: Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) and Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF)

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Free Report) and Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Randstad and Staffing 360 Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Randstad N/A N/A N/A Staffing 360 Solutions -6.79% -52.52% -8.36%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Randstad and Staffing 360 Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Randstad N/A N/A N/A $1.60 32.93 Staffing 360 Solutions $258.13 million 0.01 -$16.99 million ($8.00) -0.06

Analyst Recommendations

Randstad has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Staffing 360 Solutions. Staffing 360 Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Randstad, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for Randstad and Staffing 360 Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Randstad 0 0 0 0 N/A Staffing 360 Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.0% of Randstad shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Staffing 360 Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Staffing 360 Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Randstad beats Staffing 360 Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments. In addition, it recruits experienced staff for managerial and professional roles in a range of sectors and disciplines, including IT, engineering, finance, healthcare, HR, education, legal affairs, sales and marketing and communications. Further, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition. It has operations in North America, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Iberia, other European countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Randstad Holding NV and changed its name to Randstad N.V. in April 2018. Randstad N.V. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc., a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors, and permanent placement services. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines. The company was formerly known as Golden Fork Corporation and changed its name to Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. in March 2012. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

