Sibling Group (SIBE) vs. Its Rivals Financial Comparison

Sibling Group (OTCMKTS:SIBE – Get Free Report) is one of 425 public companies in the “Software – Application” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sibling Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
31.6% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 54.4% of Sibling Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Sibling Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sibling Group
|N/A
|N/A
|-0.10
|Sibling Group Competitors
|$396.00 million
|-$4.11 million
|455.00
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sibling Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Sibling Group
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Sibling Group Competitors
|413
|2125
|4702
|49
|2.60
As a group, “Software – Application” companies have a potential upside of 37.83%. Given Sibling Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sibling Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Profitability
This table compares Sibling Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sibling Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Sibling Group Competitors
|-33.39%
|-38.36%
|-8.40%
About Sibling Group
Sibling Group Holdings, Inc., doing business as a Global Personalized Academics, operates as an education company that provides virtual and classroom learning solutions to students and teachers worldwide. The company offers digital curriculum, including core, electives, AP, world language, and credit recovery courses for K-12 grade students; online and face-to-face professional teacher training; access to learning management software; end-to-end online school solutions, such as online courses, learning management systems, and a teacher for tuition on per student and per semester basis; and international dual-diploma courses. It serves approximately 150 school districts in the United States. The company was formerly known as Sibling Entertainment Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
