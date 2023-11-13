Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.69.

Several research analysts have commented on REYN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.1% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 68,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 34.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 242.3% during the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 16,688 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 509.1% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 40,178 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.0% during the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $27.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.13. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.48.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.88%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

