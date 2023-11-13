Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives $29.30 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.95.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $79,143.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,078 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 6.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 32.6% during the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,904 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $15.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.61. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.05.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -5.86 EPS for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

