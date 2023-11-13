Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.56.

APR.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.25 to C$12.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Up 0.1 %

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Shares of TSE:APR.UN opened at C$9.98 on Monday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$9.71 and a 12 month high of C$13.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.67. The firm has a market cap of C$396.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

