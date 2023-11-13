Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.29.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 16,278 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,850,000 after acquiring an additional 404,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $10.66 on Monday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08. The company has a market cap of $952.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3400.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

