Future plc (LON:FUTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,162.50 ($14.35).

Several brokerages have weighed in on FUTR. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Future from GBX 1,350 ($16.66) to GBX 1,080 ($13.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Future from GBX 757 ($9.34) to GBX 827 ($10.21) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Shares of FUTR opened at GBX 887.99 ($10.96) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.82. The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 910.94, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 828.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 814.80. Future has a 12 month low of GBX 632 ($7.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,754 ($21.65).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

