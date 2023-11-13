Analysts Set VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Price Target at $10.29

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.29.

VZIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on VIZIO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on VIZIO from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded VIZIO from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on VIZIO from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

In other VIZIO news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $37,824.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 354,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,410.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 10,366 shares of company stock worth $62,532 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in VIZIO by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,054,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,941,000 after purchasing an additional 149,426 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VIZIO by 16.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,092,000 after acquiring an additional 659,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in VIZIO by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,419,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,627,000 after acquiring an additional 285,867 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in VIZIO by 3.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,793,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,824,000 after purchasing an additional 122,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in VIZIO by 7.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,055,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,872,000 after purchasing an additional 143,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZIO opened at $6.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.66. VIZIO has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $11.60.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.05 million. VIZIO had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that VIZIO will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

