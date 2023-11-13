Brokerages Set Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Target Price at $41.33

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

YELP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Yelp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Yelp in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Shares of YELP opened at $43.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.43. Yelp has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $47.59.

In other Yelp news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $451,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,112,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,251,651. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Yelp news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $451,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,112,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,251,651. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $119,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,962,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,980. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 96.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 755 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 83.6% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 221.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 172.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

