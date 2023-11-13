HC Wainwright Lowers Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Price Target to $11.00

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on Ikena Oncology in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IKNA

Ikena Oncology Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IKNA opened at $1.46 on Thursday. Ikena Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $61.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.25.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.04. Ikena Oncology had a negative return on equity of 42.93% and a negative net margin of 327.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ikena Oncology will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ikena Oncology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 2,913.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ikena Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops precision medicines to biomarker-defined patients with specific unmet needs in the United States. Its lead oncology product candidate is IK-930, a paralog selective inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, a transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.