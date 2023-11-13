Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives $58.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.43.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Institutional Trading of Camtek

Camtek Trading Up 7.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Camtek by 275.5% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,067,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,405,000 after buying an additional 782,958 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 8.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 834,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,941,000 after buying an additional 68,102 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 7.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after buying an additional 44,158 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Camtek by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 514,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,343,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camtek by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 202,935 shares in the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $64.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Camtek has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $65.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.46.

Camtek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

