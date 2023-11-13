Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives $58.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.43.
CAMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.
NASDAQ CAMT opened at $64.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Camtek has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $65.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.46.
Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.
