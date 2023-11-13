THG Plc (LON:THG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 107.80 ($1.33).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on THG from GBX 69 ($0.85) to GBX 66 ($0.81) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on THG from GBX 87 ($1.07) to GBX 89 ($1.10) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th.

THG stock opened at GBX 67.96 ($0.84) on Monday. THG has a 52-week low of GBX 40.72 ($0.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 118.10 ($1.46). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 71.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 80.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £883.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.54.

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.

