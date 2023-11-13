Analysts Set Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Target Price at $3.28

Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.62.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEVA shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aeva Technologies from $0.88 to $0.96 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeva Technologies
Aeva Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of AEVA stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $129.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.25.
Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.76% and a negative net margin of 5,089.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aeva Technologies will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Aeva Technologies
Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.
