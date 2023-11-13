Brokerages Set Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN) Price Target at C$1.61

Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.61.

Several research firms have commented on LGN. National Bankshares set a C$1.35 target price on shares of Logan Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.50 target price on Logan Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight Capital set a C$2.20 price target on Logan Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. CIBC set a C$1.50 price objective on Logan Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Haywood Securities set a C$1.80 target price on Logan Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Shares of Logan Energy stock opened at C$0.98 on Monday. Logan Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.73 and a 1-year high of C$1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.75.

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.20 million.

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

