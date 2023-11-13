Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

NYSE TFPM opened at $11.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of -0.18. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 3.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 87.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFPM. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at $292,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $6,376,000. Sun Valley Gold LLC bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $9,387,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 114.0% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 33,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 17,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $4,280,000. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

