Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

CHK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.82.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CHK

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHK opened at $79.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.20 and a 200-day moving average of $83.76. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $106.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after buying an additional 112,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.