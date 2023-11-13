The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.99.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.9 %

PNC stock opened at $120.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $170.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.