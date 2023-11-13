Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AFRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.09.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.95. Affirm has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $27.16.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $496.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.48 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth about $20,544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Affirm by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Affirm by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,252 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Affirm by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,783,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,822 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,202 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

