Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Fluent Price Performance

FLNT opened at $0.54 on Thursday. Fluent has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61.

Get Fluent alerts:

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.72 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Fluent will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluent

In other Fluent news, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,834,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,664,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fluent during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Fluent during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluent during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.