Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by ATB Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CFW has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Price Performance

Shares of CFW opened at C$4.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$363.15 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.89. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of C$3.70 and a twelve month high of C$7.37.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$466.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$425.10 million. Calfrac Well Services had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 41.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services will post 1.6779026 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.