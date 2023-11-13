Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BUD. Bank of America upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.50.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 448.2% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
