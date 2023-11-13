Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Atmos Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.63.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ATO opened at $111.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.93. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,892.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 133.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.2% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

