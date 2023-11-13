Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) PT Lowered to $6.50

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

OTCMKTS TCNNF opened at $5.40 on Thursday. Trulieve Cannabis has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $16.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. It produces flowers, edibles, vaporizer cartridge, concentrates, topicals, capsules, tinctures, dissolvable powders, and nasal sprays under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

