Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Gold Resource from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Gold Resource Trading Down 8.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.52. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.80.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gold Resource will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gold Resource in the 1st quarter worth about $15,972,000,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 235,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Gold Resource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares during the last quarter. 22.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

