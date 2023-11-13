Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CPLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Copperleaf Technologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CPLF stock opened at C$5.19 on Thursday. Copperleaf Technologies has a 52-week low of C$3.23 and a 52-week high of C$6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$378.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53, a PEG ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.65.

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company's software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value.

