Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RXRX

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.4 %

Insider Transactions at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

In other news, insider Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,246.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,246.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 59,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $431,114.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 842,747 shares in the company, valued at $6,076,205.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,804 over the last three months. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,135,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,654,000 after purchasing an additional 314,680 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,619,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,797,000 after acquiring an additional 987,570 shares during the period. Kinnevik AB publ boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% in the second quarter. Kinnevik AB publ now owns 10,405,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,519 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,876,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,081 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.