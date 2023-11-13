MDA (TSE:MDA) Price Target Raised to C$12.75 at Citigroup

MDA (TSE:MDA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from C$11.00 to C$12.75 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MDA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on MDA from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MDA from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on MDA from C$10.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MDA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.29.
MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$192.40 million. MDA had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 5.59%. On average, analysts predict that MDA will post 0.4997895 earnings per share for the current year.
MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.
