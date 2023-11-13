TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57. TherapeuticsMD has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $7.18.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). TherapeuticsMD had a net margin of 61.23% and a return on equity of 232.35%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TherapeuticsMD

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 727.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,860,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,514,618 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 243.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,147,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 2,231,301 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 688.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 688,399 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter worth about $1,774,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

