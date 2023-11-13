iPower (NYSE:IPW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
iPower Price Performance
NYSE IPW opened at $0.62 on Thursday. iPower has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.77.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. iPower had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 36.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iPower will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iPower
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
