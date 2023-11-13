National Bankshares Boosts Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target to C$9.50

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DXT. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.25.

Shares of Dexterra Group stock opened at C$5.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.63. Dexterra Group has a 12-month low of C$4.75 and a 12-month high of C$6.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.54. The stock has a market cap of C$373.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is currently 152.17%.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

