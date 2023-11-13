Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$11.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Enerflex from C$11.75 to C$8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerflex currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$10.50.

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at C$6.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.05. Enerflex has a 52 week low of C$5.44 and a 52 week high of C$11.03. The stock has a market cap of C$754.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is -9.17%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

