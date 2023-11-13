dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Price Target Cut to C$9.00

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$15.00 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of dentalcorp in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.06.

Shares of TSE DNTL opened at C$5.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.33. dentalcorp has a 12 month low of C$5.27 and a 12 month high of C$10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.90.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

