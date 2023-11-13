Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) PT Lowered to C$5.50

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$8.25 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.00.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

Shares of FSZ opened at C$5.21 on Thursday. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of C$4.32 and a 12-month high of C$9.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.79. The stock has a market cap of C$446.44 million, a PE ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$159.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$164.50 million. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.90%. Analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital will post 1.0708502 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiera Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.51%. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is currently 477.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Fiera Capital by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Fiera Capital by 9.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fiera Capital by 170.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fiera Capital by 3,585.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

