CIBC Raises CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$155.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$155.00 price target on CGI and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of CGI from C$154.00 to C$152.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$154.18.

Shares of TSE GIB.A opened at C$137.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$136.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$137.16. CGI has a 52-week low of C$110.00 and a 52-week high of C$142.31.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

